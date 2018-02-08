FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Driver of truck that struck DC police, traffic aide indicted

 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The driver of a truck that police say hit two police officers and a transit worker in Washington, D.C., faces up to 90 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Prosecutors said 24-year-old Brandon Figures-Mormon hated police and traveled to the Adams Morgan district from his home in Disputanta, a community near Richmond, Virginia, with the intent of at least hurting an officer.

His defense attorney says he lost control of his truck after having a bad reaction to marijuana.

News outlets report a grand jury indicted Figures-Mormon Wednesday on three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed, three counts of aggravated assault while armed, two counts of felony assault on a police officer while armed and other charges related to the June 8 crash.