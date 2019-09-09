3 killed, including 2 children, in shooting in Dutch city

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch police officer and two children died and a woman was seriously wounded in a shooting Monday at a home in the city of Dordrecht, authorities said.

Police said in a statement that the 35-year-old officer was suspected of being the shooter.

It was not immediately clear if he was related to the children, who were aged 8 and 12, or to the 28-year-old injured woman, but police spokesman Wim Hoonhout told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that “it seems like a family incident.”

Police said further investigation was needed to definitively establish the motive.

Photos from the scene showed a large police presence in a residential neighborhood and at least one ambulance parked in the street as people stood in the street looking on.

Dordrecht Mayor Wouter Kolff tweeted that it was an “extremely serious shooting” and said he would visit the scene later in the evening.