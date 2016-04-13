FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
Police: Braves’ Hector Olivera arrested, accused of assault

 
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Hector Olivera was placed on paid administrative leave by Major League Baseball after he was arrested and charged with assaulting a woman at a hotel outside Washington.

The Braves, in Washington this week for a series, said in a statement Wednesday the team is “extremely disappointed and troubled.”

Officers were called earlier Wednesday to the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Pentagon City, where a woman with visible bruises reported that Olivera had assaulted her, Arlington Police spokeswoman Ashley Savage said. Savage said Olivera and the woman are acquainted.

In a news release, police said Olivera was charged with assault and battery, a misdemeanor, and bond was set at $10,000.

“It’s something that this morning you get told the news and it’s disappointing,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said before Wednesday night’s game. “Don’t want to comment on it because there’s an ongoing investigation with MLB and the local authorities, so we’ve just got to leave it at that for now. It doesn’t matter if you’re 7-0 or 0-7 when something like that happens, it’s not good.”

Atlanta has lost its first seven games of the season.

The 31-year-old Olivera defected from Cuba, agreed to a $62.5 million, six-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers last May and was traded to Atlanta on July 30.

Olivera will continue to receive his $4 million salary while on leave. He may ask baseball’s independent arbitrator, Fredric Horowitz, to reinstate him to the active roster pending MLB’s investigation. If a request is made, a live or telephone hearing is to be held within 24 hours of the request.

Atlanta placed Olivera on the restricted list. To fill his roster spot, the Braves recalled infielder Daniel Castro from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Olivera is the fourth player whose conduct came under baseball’s new domestic abuse policy, a deal the players’ association agreed to last summer.

Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman is serving a 30-game suspension after an incident with his girlfriend last October, and Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig was not disciplined for events at a Miami bar.

Colorado shortstop Jose Reyes is on paid administrative leave pending a decision on whether MLB will discipline him for an incident with his wife at a Maui hotel in Hawaii on Oct. 31. Reyes was arrested, and a domestic abuse charge was dismissed this week after prosecutors said Reyes’ wife did not cooperate. Prosecutors have two years to refile.