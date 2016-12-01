Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man pleads guilty for role in same-sex parental kidnap case

 
Share

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Nicaragua resident has pleaded guilty to helping a mother move her daughter out of the United States to avoid sharing custody with her former same-sex partner in Vermont.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo, New York, says 40-year-old Timothy Miller, of Managua, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit international parental kidnapping.

Prosecutors say Miller bought plane tickets to Nicaragua for Lisa Miller and her 7-year-old daughter in 2009 and helped get them settled with Mennonite missionaries in Central America.

Timothy Miller, who’s not related to the Virginia mother, faces five years in prison.

Virginia businessman Philip Zodhiates (zoh-dee-YAH'-taze) was convicted in September. He’s one of several people who allegedly helped Lisa Miller after she renounced her homosexuality.

The whereabouts of Lisa Miller and her daughter are unknown.