Man pleads guilty for role in same-sex parental kidnap case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Nicaragua resident has pleaded guilty to helping a mother move her daughter out of the United States to avoid sharing custody with her former same-sex partner in Vermont.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo, New York, says 40-year-old Timothy Miller, of Managua, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit international parental kidnapping.

Prosecutors say Miller bought plane tickets to Nicaragua for Lisa Miller and her 7-year-old daughter in 2009 and helped get them settled with Mennonite missionaries in Central America.

Timothy Miller, who’s not related to the Virginia mother, faces five years in prison.

Virginia businessman Philip Zodhiates (zoh-dee-YAH'-taze) was convicted in September. He’s one of several people who allegedly helped Lisa Miller after she renounced her homosexuality.

The whereabouts of Lisa Miller and her daughter are unknown.