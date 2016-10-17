Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Former Louisiana congressman Clyde Holloway dies at 72

 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Clyde Holloway, a former congressman and chairman of Louisiana’s utility regulatory agency, has died. He was 72.

He had served on the Public Service Commission since 2009. According to his office, Holloway died Sunday at his home in Forest Hill. No cause of death was released.

Holloway, a Republican, served three terms in the U.S. House from 1987 to 1993, when the seat was eliminated in congressional redistricting. Later efforts to return to Congress were unsuccessful.

PSC Commissioner Eric Skrmetta released a statement Monday calling Holloway “a true public servant with a long and storied career. He loved Louisiana and tried to do what was right at all times.”

Holloway also owned a nursery business.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cathie, four children and nine grandchildren.