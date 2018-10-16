Prosecutor: Driver in Boy Scout death was drunk, nixed ride

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Prosecutors say a driver accused of plowing into a group of Boy Scouts and killing one of them had refused a ride home after pounding back vodka during a morning round of golf.

Thomas Murphy pleaded not guilty Tuesday to aggravated vehicular homicide, assault and other charges in the Sept. 30 death of 12-year-old Andrew McMorris on Long Island.

Authorities say Murphy was driving drunk from the golf course when his Mercedes struck Andrew and four other scouts as they walked along the shoulder of a Manorville road.

Toxicologists estimate the 59-year-old Murphy’s blood-alcohol content was 0.19 percent at the time of the crash, more than twice the legal limit.

Boy Scouts packed the courtroom for Murphy’s arraignment.

In a statement read by his lawyer, Murphy expressed his “deepest sorrow, sympathy and prayers” to McMorris’ family.