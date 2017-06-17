Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Man sentenced to 13 years for role in Gary drug slaying

 
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison in connection with the 2014 slaying of a man during a botched drug-related robbery in Gary.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2rBVAWJ ) Oshae Hampton was sentenced Friday.

The 23-year-old was a key witness in the murder trial of Charles A. Taylor, who was sentenced this month to 147 years in prison for shooting Brian Cooper to death.

Hampton testified at Taylor’s trial that the two plotted to rob marijuana from the 22-year-old Cooper. But he said he would not have participated if he knew Taylor was armed with a gun.

Hampton initially was charged with murder. But he pleaded guilty to attempted robbery in February 2015 in exchange for his testimony against Taylor.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com