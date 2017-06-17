Man sentenced to 13 years for role in Gary drug slaying

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison in connection with the 2014 slaying of a man during a botched drug-related robbery in Gary.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2rBVAWJ ) Oshae Hampton was sentenced Friday.

The 23-year-old was a key witness in the murder trial of Charles A. Taylor, who was sentenced this month to 147 years in prison for shooting Brian Cooper to death.

Hampton testified at Taylor’s trial that the two plotted to rob marijuana from the 22-year-old Cooper. But he said he would not have participated if he knew Taylor was armed with a gun.

Hampton initially was charged with murder. But he pleaded guilty to attempted robbery in February 2015 in exchange for his testimony against Taylor.

