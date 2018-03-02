Indian fugitive in Hong Kong court under heavy security

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
HONG KONG (AP) — An Indian man sought in his home country for a long list of alleged offenses including terrorism appeared in a Hong Kong court Friday on robbery charges.

Ramanjit Singh was taken to court under heavy security after he was arrested by Hong Kong police.

He is suspected of taking part in a robbery involving 450 million Japanese yen ($4.3 million) from a currency exchange shop.

Local media reports say a magistrate denied bail for the 29-year-old.

An Interpol notice lists a long list of charges Singh is wanted for, including attempted murder, terrorist activities, impersonating a public servant and rioting with deadly weapons.

Police deployed armed officers and blocked traffic as Singh was taken between prison and court in the southern Chinese financial center.