Colorado woman finds nearly 3 carat diamond at Arkansas park

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A Colorado woman has found a nearly 3-carat diamond after searching for just 10 minutes at an Arkansas state park.

Arkansas State Parks spokeswoman Meg Matthews said Wednesday that the woman, a retiree from Aurora, Colorado, who asked to remain anonymous, originally thought the gem was glass and gave it to her son while she and her family continued searching at Crater of Diamonds State Park near Murfreesboro. After an hour, the woman brought what she’d found to staff, who told her it is a 2.63 carat diamond, the largest of the 256 diamonds discovered in the park so far this year.

The park is an eroded volcanic crater where visitors are allowed to keep what they find.

Park officials do not provide an estimated value of the diamonds.