New online system to show DMV wait times in 5 locations

 
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is about to debut a new online system that will display current wait times for the busiest Division of Motor Vehicles locations.

Starting Thursday, information available at www.nh.gov/dmv will show the number of customers currently waiting at a specific DMV location and the longest wait time currently being experienced by any customer.

Wait time information will be available for the Concord, Nashua, Manchester, Dover and Salem offices.

Online wait times will be updated by the recently installed queuing system which tracks the wait time from when a customer receives a ticket at the greeter counter to when he or she is called to the counter to complete a transaction.