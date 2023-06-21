AP Top News at 11:31 p.m. EDT

The latest on the search for the Titan submersible and outlook for rescue

A growing number of aircraft, ships and underwater equipment from the U.S., Canada and France searched Wednesday for a submersible vessel carrying five people that disappeared on its way to the wreckage of the Titanic. The small craft named Titan, owned by undersea exploration company OceanGate Expeditions, has been chronicling the Titanic’s decay and the underwater ecosystem around it via yearly voyages since 2021. The U.S. Coast Guard has been leading the search since the Titan disappeared Sunday in a remote area of the North Atlantic Ocean. Here’s what we know so far about the submersible and what’s being done to find it: WHAT’S THE LATEST ON THE SEARCH?