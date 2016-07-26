Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war

Texas attorney general took gift while investigating company

By PAUL J. WEBER
 
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is under indictment on felony charges of duping investors in a tech startup, accepted $100,000 for his criminal defense from the head of a medical imaging provider while his office investigated the company for Medicaid fraud.

Dallas-based Preferred Imaging LLC settled a $3.5 million whistleblower lawsuit in a case handled by the U.S. Justice Department and Paxton’s Texas Civil Medicaid Fraud Division, the head of which co-signed the agreement in June.

Paxton spokesman Marc Rylander said Tuesday federal prosecutors took the lead on the case and that the attorney general had no personal involvement. James Webb, the president of Preferred Imaging who gave Paxton the donation, did not immediately return an email and phone message.

The donation underscores the potential conflicts that Paxton, a Republican, is navigating as Texas’ top prosecutor while the state prosecutes him on two counts of felony securities fraud. He has pleaded not guilty.

Other news
AP News Verification
Video of a robot and human playing table tennis was created with AI visual-effects software
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney listens to a reporter's question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
UNC QB Drake Maye has a good resource for advice. It’s his predecessor now in the NFL
FILE - Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge, speaks at the annual Freedman's Bank Forum at the Department of the Treasury in Washington, Oct. 4, 2022. The White House has announced a series of measures that it said would reduce the cost and increase the supply of housing while bolstering protection for renters. The measures announced Thursday, July 27, 2023, would provide communities with funding to reduce zoning barriers, expand financing for affordable and energy efficient housing as well as promoting the conversion of commercial buildings to residential housing. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
White House rolls out measures aimed at lowering cost of housing, increasing supply

Ethics and legal experts say Paxton’s accepting the money while his office investigated Webb’s company was not a clear violation of Texas’ loose ethics laws. But they said the donation at least had the appearance of conflict.

Webb is the most generous supporter of Paxton’s legal defense, covering nearly one-third of the $330,000 that two dozen people donated last year. Paxton cannot use taxpayer dollars or campaign funds to pay for his criminal case, and is instead using an exemption under Texas bribery law that allows gifts to public servants when there is a “personal, professional, or business relationship” that is independent of their official duties.

Both the Justice Department and Justin Sumner, a Dallas-based attorney for the whistleblower who brought the lawsuit, said the state was involved in the investigation of Preferred Imaging.

“The Texas Attorney General’s Civil Medicaid Fraud Division worked on the investigation,” said Kathy Colvin, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Dallas.

In an emailed statement, Paxton’s spokesman said federal prosecutors negotiated the settlement “on everyone’s behalf.” He said they took the lead, and he did not go into detail about the role the state’s unit had in the case.

“We trust the U.S. Attorney’s Office to handle these cases with professionalism and ensure that a fair settlement is reached,” Rylander said.

Preferred Imaging admitted no wrongdoing while settling accusations that the company performed some procedures without an on-site physician present, which is in violation of Medicaid billing rules.

Sumner said Paxton had no direct involvement with the case to his knowledge and that there appeared to be nothing unusual about how the case was handled.

“It seems like they investigated thoroughly. I didn’t notice any foul play,” Sumner said.

No criminal trial has yet been set for Paxton, who has twice lost his attempts to have the indictments dismissed. He is also being sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a separate civil lawsuit, which similarly accuses Paxton of urging people to put their money into a tech startup called Servergy Inc. without disclosing he was being paid by the company to recruit investors.

If convicted of the criminal charges, Paxton faces five to 99 years in prison.

Webb is a low-profile GOP donor who has given more than $450,000 to conservative state candidates since 2009. Nearly half of that was $200,000 toward Paxton’s run for attorney general in 2014, when the former suburban Dallas lawmaker was elected to succeed Greg Abbott, who is now Texas governor.

Craig McDonald, who runs the left-leaning watchdog group Texans for Public Justice, filed the original securities complaint against Paxton in 2014 that led to a criminal investigation. But he said he would be pressed to file a complaint this time because Paxton is taking advantage of vague Texas anti-bribery statutes that allow officeholders to accept gifts from friends without defining who meets that threshold.

Buck Wood, a veteran Austin-based ethics attorney, believes a case could be made against Paxton.

“The idea that you could accept a contribution to your so-called legal defense fund from someone that your office has under investigation is simply prohibited,” Wood said.

The lawsuit against Preferred Imaging was filed on Dec. 30, 2014, less than a week before Paxton took office. Sumner said state and federal investigators began looking into the claims after the suit was filed.

Paxton’s alleged investor deception happened in 2011, when he was still a state lawmaker. He was indicted by a grand jury in his hometown of McKinney in 2015, just six months after becoming attorney general, and has repeatedly said he will not resign.

___

Follow Paul J. Weber on Twitter: www.twitter.com/pauljweber