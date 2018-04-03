FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

State, city police investigating Kentucky inmate death

 
Share

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — An inmate’s death shortly after his arrest for public intoxication has prompted a Kentucky police department to conduct an internal review.

The Paducah Sun reports that Kentucky State Police are also investigating the death of 33-year-old Joshua Fuson, who was found unresponsive at the McCracken County Jail on March 25 and died two days later at a hospital.

According to the Paducah police report, Fuson was arrested March 25 by police acting on a tip that he was overdosing on methamphetamine. The report says police deployed several Tasers as Fuson kept fighting with emergency responders.

In his initial findings, Coroner Dan Sims expressed concern, saying Fuson was put into a detox cell and monitored by another inmate. Sims later recused himself, as he’s running for McCracken County jailer.

___

Information from: The Paducah Sun, http://www.paducahsun.com