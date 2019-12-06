U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Man convicted of murder denied parole for not having remorse

 
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Parole Board denied parole for a man convicted of murder after citing he showed no remorse for his crime and refused to accept responsibility.

Clifford “Edgar” Avery Jr., 73, appeared before the parole board on Thursday for killing a Concord woman more than four decades ago, the Concord Monitor reported.

Avery asked the board if it is possible to introduce evidence showing that would prove his innocence in the death of 18-year-old Lee Ann Greeley in 1973, nearly 10 years after they last heard his case.

“I don’t believe I pose any risk to anyone,” Avery said to the board. “I’ve been in prison now for 30 years and I haven’t been convicted of any new offense.”

The board swiftly denied his request and told Avery not to return until he is ready to be accountable and show genuine remorse for his crimes.

“We are bound by the decision of the court and the sentence of the court here in New Hampshire, and they have sentenced you to 18 to life,” board chairwoman Donna Sytek said.