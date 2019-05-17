FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Driver charged with hitting teen skateboarder in Kingfield

 
KINGFIELD, Maine (AP) — A driver accused of striking a 16-year-old skateboarder in Kingfield is facing charges.

Police say 31-year-old Issac Moody, of Kingfield, is charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and aggravated driving to endanger.

The incident happened Wednesday evening. The teen, who was not identified, was seriously injured.

Police say Moody crossed the center line and hit the teenager in the other lane. Police say Moody drove away but later returned to the scene.