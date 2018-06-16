FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Bismarck riverboat event center breaks ground

By JESSICA HOLDMAN
 
Share

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Terra Nomad’s founding trio will open a riverside restaurant spinoff as part of the new Heritage River Landing, which recently broke ground.

The downtown coffee shop’s Chris Tello and Tyler Romine, who are Bismarck natives, have fond childhood memories of Lewis and Clark Riverboat rides and Captain Meriwether’s Landing before it became a casualty of the 2011 Missouri River flood. Now they, along with partner Julia Tello, said they’re excited to be part of the site’s revival.

The 4,400-square-foot community event space is being built by the Missouri Valley Heritage Alliance, formerly known as the Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation, The Bismarck Tribune reported.

When complete, it will house a gift shop with ticket sales for the Lewis and Clark Riverboat and interactive kiosks about the area’s history, along with the restaurant, event space and 4,200-square-foot outdoor dining patio.

Other news
Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger watches his home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Naylor drives in 3, Bibee pitches into 7th inning as Guardians beat White Sox 6-3
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras embraces Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ as Contreras leaves the game after being hit by Happ's bat during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cubs beat Cardinals 10-3 after a testy start to get back to .500
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley at the Pentagon in Washington, on July 18, 2023. Austin met with Papua New Guinea leaders on Thursday, July 27, 2023 to discuss developing the Pacific Island nation’s military strength and deepening security ties, as the United States competes with China for influence in the Indo-Pacific region. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Australian prime minister is confident the US will deliver nuclear-powered submarines

Fundraising for the building has hit $925,000 of its $1.5 million goal, up from $750,000 in January. There also has been $300,000 worth of in-kind donations that include free labor, from local construction firms, said former Bismarck mayor and fundraising co-chairman John Warford.

Alliance President Aaron Barth said they have what they need to construct the building but would like to bring in another $500,000 for the project. Interest from potential sponsors is still strong, Warford added.

Mayor Mike Seminary lauded the project as a great way to “take advantage of this incredible river.”

And as for the restaurant portion, Romine said he and his partners were flattered to be considered.

“How do we pass up the opportunity to be part of this?” Tello added.

The restaurant, the name of which has yet to be announced, will employ the same farm-to-table style of cooking with locally produced ingredients that the partners offer at Terra Nomad but on a larger, sit-down restaurant scale.

Romine said Terra Nomad customers have been asking for some time when they planned to offer a full-service restaurant location beyond the coffee shop fare provided downtown. Opening in the Heritage River Landing allows them to partner with the alliance rather than simply striking out on their own in the new venture.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com