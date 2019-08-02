Ex-Texas police chief gets life for killing couple

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
SODUS, N.Y. (AP) — A former Texas police chief has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatally shooting a couple in upstate New York.

WHEC reports that former Sunray, Texas, Chief Timothy Dean declined to make a statement at his sentencing Friday in Wayne County Court.

Prosecutors who successfully sought the maximum sentence said Dean stood over victim Joshua Niles and shot him 10 times in his Sodus driveway last October. Amber Washburn was shot once in the head.

Friends and relatives have said Niles had recently won custody of the two children he had with Dean’s wife during a previous relationship.

Authorities say Dean’s wife was in on the plans. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Dean was convicted in May of first- and second-degree murder, conspiracy and weapons charges.