FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Germany: stranded cargo ship to be freed before weekend

 
Share

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they hope to tow free a 225-meter (738-foot) cargo ship that ran aground on a North Sea sandbank before the weekend.

The Panama-flagged bulk carrier Glory Amsterdam drifted onto the sandbank off the island of Langeoog during a storm on Sunday, with 22 crew members on board. Rescuers originally hoped to free it at high tide a day later but determined that the water around the ship was too shallow for tugboats.

Germany’s central command for maritime emergencies said late Tuesday that it has put in place a rescue plan that involves using up to 1,000-meter (3,280-foot) tow lines and pumping ballast water out of the ship. It doesn’t plan to try pumping out the 1,800 tons of fuel oil and 140 tons of diesel.