Entergy Arkansas reaches deal to stop using coal at 2 plants

 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ largest electric utility says it will eventually stop using coal at two power plants and shut down a natural gas plant under a settlement reached with environmental groups.

Entergy Arkansas announced Friday it’s reached a settlement with the Sierra Club and National Parks Conservation Association.

Under the deal, Entergy says it will stop using coal no later than the end of 2028 at its White Bluff plant and by the end of 2030 at its Independence plant. The utility says it will cease operation of its Lake Catherine natural gas plant by the end of 2027.

The Sierra Club has said the White Bluff and Independence plants cause air pollution in some of Arkansas’ most pristine areas.

The utility provides electricity to nearly 700,000 homes and businesses in Arkansas.