Doctor recalled angry patient during Reno killing

By SCOTT SONNER
 
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Dr. Jonathan Garey-Sage never saw the suicidal gunman, but a light bulb went off when he heard him shouting before the gunfire erupted, killing his colleague and seriously wounding two others in their Reno medical office a year ago.

“I heard this guy yelling ... ‘The vasectomy you did on me has ruined my life,’ ” Garey-Sage told police just hours after Alan Frazier fatally shot a doctor and critically injured two others at the Urology Nevada office.

The doctor immediately thought of a patient he performed a vasectomy on who “came and saw me maybe three years ago with the same complaint — my life has been destroyed since I had the vasectomy.”

“I don’t know... even if it’s the same guy,” he told a detective, “but that’s really sticking with me.”

Garey-Sage’s interview was included in a 1,168-page investigative report Reno police released on Tuesday, two weeks before the anniversary of Frazier’s attack on the campus of Renown Regional Medical Center.

The 51-year-old former power plant worker from Lake Almanor, California, was suffering from depression and kept a manifesto raging about the pain and suffering he blamed on what he believed was a botched vasectomy, the report said. Police found evidence at his home 130 miles northwest of Reno that he had plotted the attack, targeted doctors at the office and intended to end his own life.

Detectives still were securing the bloody crime scene the afternoon of Dec. 17 when doctors and nurses started talking and texting back and forth about the disgruntled patient whose name Garey-Sage couldn’t recall.

“I wouldn’t be a damn bit surprised if it isn’t this one, ‘cause he was, you know, he, he, he just was angry..... He must’ve had issues,” Garey-Sage told police. As soon as the chaos subsided, he contacted a former nurse with whom he had worked to see if she had any recollection of the earlier incidents.

“She texted back thinking maybe his name was Allen,” he said. “One of the other nurses thought his name was Allen.”

Detective Patrick Blas wrote in a Dec. 19 affidavit for a search warrant that Frazier may have been distraught over the vasectomy Garey-Sage performed in 2010. He said Frazier had telephoned the office before “expressing his displeasure and disgruntlement” and that Garey-Sage was present during the shooting.

Garey-Sage said the only time he met with him personally was a few years ago when he “gave me a couple of books” that “some crazy guy wrote saying vasectomies are bad for you.” He said he told the man he’d never heard of anything like that and recommended he contact doctors at the University of Nevada.

“I gave him a lot of time. I tried to placate him, you know,” Garey-Sage said.

About a year ago, the man telephoned the office again and lashed out at a nurse, “reading her the riot act,” Garey-Sage said. At that point, he said he decided to document all future contact with the man, but they didn’t hear from him again.

“He was obsessed with this thing. I mean, he gave me these frickin’ stupid books. I still have ‘em in my office,” Garey-Sage said. “When this thing went down and you guys all got there, I went and got a book to see if his name was in it. It wasn’t.”