High court won’t review Beaumont courthouse shooter case

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to review the conviction and death sentence of a Houston man for the slaying of a 79-year-old woman during a 2012 shooting rampage outside the courthouse in downtown Beaumont.

The high court, without comment, ruled Monday in the case of 47-year-old Bartholomew Granger. He does not have an execution date and his lawyers are in the early stages of other appeals in federal district court.

Granger testified at his 2013 trial moved to Galveston that he wanted the death penalty. He acknowledged opening fire on his daughter outside the Jefferson County Courthouse after she testified against him in a sexual assault case but said he didn’t intend to kill a bystander, Minnie Ray Sebolt.

Granger’s daughter and her mother were among three people wounded.