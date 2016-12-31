Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Richmond pays $138,000 to Redskins for training camp

 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond officials have paid more than $138,000 to the Washington Redskins for the privilege of hosting the NFL team’s training camp this year.

The annual payment by the Richmond Economic Development Authority is on top of the $11 million that the authority and the city spent to build the team’s training facility.

The team requires Richmond to contribute $500,000 a year to defray some of the costs associated with practicing about 115 miles south of the Redskins’ regular facility in Ashburn. Richmond officials hoped the contribution to be covered by sponsorships and other services including meals and transportation.

The payment is lower than in past years, and officials with the authority tell The Richmond Times-Dispatch (http://tinyurl.com/jholmdj) that they hope to continue reducing the amount they have to give the team.