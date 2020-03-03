U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Man indicted in 2015 killing, dismemberment of woman

 
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A man serving time in a South Carolina jail was indicted Tuesday in the 2015 killing and dismembering of a woman in western New York.

Yasin Abdu-Sabur, 36, was charged with second-degree murder in Niagara County in the death of 46-year-old Terri Lynn Bills. Bills’ body was found in a vacant home in the city of Niagara Falls in June 2015. Her head, feet and hands had been removed and weren’t found inside the home.

Abdu-Sabur was extradited on Friday from a South Carolina jail where he has spent the last year for a domestic violence and child neglect conviction. He was taken to the Niagara County jail.

Bills’ nephew, Josh Highway, told WBEN that Abdu-Sabur and Bills knew each other through a rehab program.

At the time of Bills’ death, members of the community were worried about a possible connection with the 2012 murder of Loretta Gates. Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said Abdu-Sabur was in prison for burglary charges at the time of Gates’ death.

It was not clear if Abdu-Sabur had a lawyer to speak on his behalf.