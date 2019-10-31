Police: Woman found dead in vehicle on Georgia interstate

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a woman was found dead in a vehicle on a major interstate.

Gwinnett County police said in a news release that officers found the woman’s body about 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the northbound high-occupancy toll lane, along the median wall on Interstate 85 just north of Atlanta.

Gwinnett County police initially said the county medical examiner’s office said it didn’t appear that the woman killed herself. But police said Thursday afternoon that investigators “found elements that lean towards this case being a suicide.”

The final ruling will be made by the medical examiner’s office after an autopsy.