Army conducting night exercises at South Carolina Guard Base

MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, S.C. (AP) — Residents of central South Carolina may see and hear U.S. Army special operations forces flying aircraft and conducting ground operations as they conduct military training during the nights and early mornings.

Col. Nick Gentile (Jin-Teel) of the 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire Joint National Guard Base near Eastover is asking residents to understand the operations are taking place so military forces from Fort Benning, Georgia, remain in top fighting form.

Gentile says officials are trying to minimize disturbances. He says residents should not be alarmed if they hear training ammunition, helicopters, airplanes and tilt-rotor aircraft flying around the 2,400 acre military installation.

The exercises continue through Friday. The operations are not open for viewing by members of the public or the news media.