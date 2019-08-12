Montana man killed in motorcycle accident over weekend

MARION, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Highway Patrol says a 65-year-old Kalispell man died when he lost control of his motorcycle and was run over by a camper this past weekend.

The Daily Inter Lake reports that the accident occurred about 10:30 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 2 west of Marion.

According to the Patrol, a group of five motorcycles was driving west and attempted to pass a 2015 Dodge Ram truck hauling a camper.

Two of the motorcycles passed safely, but as the truck slowed to make a left-hand turn, a third motorcycle, driven by the Kalispell man, braked in attempt to slow down and slid underneath the rig.

The man was run over by the camper and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

___

Information from: Daily Inter Lake, http://www.dailyinterlake.com