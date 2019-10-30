Sudan drawing down troops in Yemen in recent months

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Sudan drawing down troops in Yemen in recent months

By SAMY MAGDY
 
Share

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan has recently drawn down its forces taking part in a Saudi-led coalition at war with Iran-aligned rebels in Yemen, two senior Sudanese officials said Wednesday.

The UAE’s military, meanwhile, said it pulled its troops from the southern port city of Aden and handed over the interim capital to Saudi and Yemeni forces.

The Sudanese officials declined to disclose how many troops have left Yemen, but said “several thousand troops,” mainly from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, returned home over the past two months.

The officials said Sudan isn’t quitting the Saudi-led coalition. The coalition was formed in 2015 to stem the advance of the rebels known as Houthis after they took over Yemen’s capital and the northern provinces in 2014, pushing out the internationally recognized government.

Other news
Park guests stroll past the statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Friday, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney is asking a Florida judge to toss out a lawsuit filed by Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointees to Disney World's governing district. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit against Disney’s efforts to neutralize governing district takeover
An Augusta University campus map sits off Laney Walker Boulevard on June 27,j 2023. Georgia’s attorney general says a plan to take over Augusta University’s hospitals complies with state law and may proceed. Marietta-based Wellstar Health System wants to take over Augusta University Medical Center and the neighboring Children’s Hospital of Georgia, as well as the rights to build a 100-bed hospital in Columbia County. (Katie Goodale /The Augusta Chronicle via AP)
Legal approval puts takeover of Augusta University hospitals a step closer
Germany's Noma Noha Akugue celebrates after defeating Russia's Diana Shnaider in the women's singles semifinal at the WTA tennis tournament at Rothenbaum Tennis Stadium, Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Frank Molter/dpa via AP)
German teenager Noma Noha Akugue reaches WTA final in Hamburg on 1st time in main draw

The officials said Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the RSF, agreed with Saudi Arabia that he would not replace returned forces as fighting on the ground has dwindled in recent months. They said a “few thousand troops” remain for training Yemeni government forces.

In past years Dagalo, who is also member of Sudan’s joint military-civilian Sovereign Council that will govern Sudan for just over a three-year transition period, mobilized thousands of RSF troops to fight in Yemen on behalf of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the backbone of the coalition.

The RSF grew out of the notorious Janjaweed militias used by former autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in the Darfur conflict in the early 2000s.

The officials said the Sudanese troops reached over 40,000 at the peak of Yemen’s war in 2016-2017.

Yemeni military officials said Sudanese troops had centered mainly in Yemen’s border areas with Saudi Arabia to repel any attacks by Houthis on the Kingdom.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to brief the media.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition did not answer calls seeking comment.

The UAE’s military said Wednesday it pulled its troops from the southern port city of Aden and handed over the interim capital to “Saudi and Yemeni forces.”

In a statement carried by state-run WAM news agency, the Emirati military said the forces had armed and trained Yemeni forces to a degree that they could function independently.

The UAE dominates Yemen’s south through the militias it arms and finances. But in July, the UAE said it pulled several thousand troops out of Yemen, describing the move as a “strategic redeployment.” Qatar and Morocco also pulled forces from Yemen in recent years amid a rift with Saudi Arabia.

In August, UAE-backed separatists known as the Southern Transitional Council overran Aden and other southern cities, driving out forces loyal to President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in bloody fighting. That infighting has raised fears of a further weakening of the anti-Houthi bloc and undermining chances for finding a negotiated solution to the civil war.

Last week, Yemeni officials said Hadi’s government and the southern separatists reached an initial agreement to end the fighting and allow Hadi’s return to Aden. Saudi Arabia also increased its military presence in southern Yemen, airlifting in additional troops, armored vehicles, tanks and other military equipment.

The Saudi-led coalition has been at war in Yemen since 2015 to support the country’s internationally backed government.

The war, sparked by the Houthis’ takeover of the capital in 2014, has claimed tens of thousands of lives, thrust millions to the brink of famine and spawned the world’s most devastating humanitarian crisis. Now it has ground into a long stalemate.

_________

Associated Press writer Ahmed al-Haj contributed from Sanaa, Yemen.