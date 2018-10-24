Ivanka Trump to visit Kentucky on Friday

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Ivanka Trump is coming to Kentucky to visit job training centers with Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

The White House says Trump will visit three training centers in eastern Kentucky on Friday. Trump and Bevin are scheduled to tour the eKentucky Advanced Manufacturing Institute in Paintsville, Big Sandy Community and Technical College in Prestonsburg and Morehead State University in Morehead.

Trump is the daughter of President Donald Trump and works as an adviser to his administration. She has focused on workforce development, making similar visits to Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

The governor’s office confirmed the visit on Wednesday. Spokeswoman Elizabeth Kuhn said the visit to Morehead State University would focus on the aerospace industry, which has accounted for $1.5 billion in investment announcements and 2,800 jobs in Kentucky since January 2016.