FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

US issues rule protecting habitat for false killer whales

 
Share

HONOLULU (AP) — A federal agency will designate waters around Hawaii as protected critical habitat for endangered false killer whales.

About 17,500 square miles (45,300 square kilometers) of ocean habitat will be protected under a new rule by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported .

The rule was published Tuesday in the Federal Register and goes into effect on Aug. 23.

The waters around the state host about 150 false killer whales, which are actually members of the dolphin family. The Center for Biological Diversity has been advocating for the protection of the species.

Other news
A man negotiates neck-deep floodwaters in his village caused by Typhoon Doksuri in Laoag city, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri blew ashore in a cluster of islands and lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least a few people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off rural houses, flooded low-lying villages and toppled trees, officials said. (AP Photo/Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz)
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
Nigeria's Onome Ebi, left, and Nigeria's Osinachi Ohale celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ohale scored once and Nigeria won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Danger time for co-hosts as Australia faces a must-win match against Canada at the Women’s World Cup
FILE - Australian rugby union head coach Eddie Jones attends a press conference at Matraville Sports High School in Sydney on Jan. 31, 2023. The Rugby Championship which starts this weekend provides a chance to experience the second coming of Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach and look for signs of the amazing transformation he is expected to perform. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
Eddie Jones turns to mind games as winless Wallabies face unbeaten All Blacks in Bledisloe Cup

“It’s a very good day for the false killer whales,” said Brett Hartl, the center’s government affairs director. “Getting critical habitat is a very important step, and a very useful tool to help get a species on the path to recovery.”

The protected habitat covers ocean from Niihau to the Big Island and includes depths of 45 to 3,200 meters.

The rule excludes 14 areas, including 13 sites requested by the U.S. Navy and one area requested by the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

“What they’ve done is probably not exactly what we hoped for, but I think at the end of the day, the critical habitat that the false killer whale receives is a huge step in the right direction,” Hartl said.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com