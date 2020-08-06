TVA rescinds decision to outsource technology jobs

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

TVA rescinds decision to outsource technology jobs

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI
 
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Just days after President Donald Trump criticized the Tennessee Valley Authority for hiring foreign workers, the federally owned energy corporation announced Thursday it was rescinding a decision to lay off its in-house technology workers.

The authority had been planning on replacing those workers with contractors who rely heavily on foreign workers under the H1-B visa program for highly skilled workers. Trump fired TVA chairman Skip Thompson on Monday and threatened to remove other board members if they continued to hire foreign labor.

By Thursday, interim TVA Board Chair John Ryder and TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash met with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone to discuss the preservation of U.S. jobs.

“We had a positive meeting with the White House and wholeheartedly agree with the Administration’s direction on jobs,” Ryder said in a statement. “We expressed that our IT restructuring process was faulty and that we have changed direction so that we can ensure American jobs are protected.”

Other news
Boston Red Sox's Triston Casas, right, is congratulated by Alex Verdugo after Casas' home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Triston Casas homers, hits RBI double to lead Red Sox past Giants 3-2 for fifth straight win
Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Mariners score 4 runs in the 1st, cruise to a 5-2 win over the sliding Diamondbacks
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Santander hits 9th-inning homer to give Orioles 1-0 win over Yankees and spoil Judge’s return

TVA had previously announced it would outsource 20% of its technology jobs to companies based in foreign countries. TVA’s action would have caused more than 200 highly skilled American tech workers in Tennessee to lose their jobs to foreign workers hired on temporary work visas, according to the White House.

However, under a newly signed executive order, Trump has since required all federal agencies to complete an internal audit to prove they are not replacing qualified American workers with people from other countries.

TVA officials said in a news release that it would review the “full scope” of its contract companies to ensure compliance with Trump’s new order.

Trump reiterated his criticism of the TVA’s decision to outsource technology jobs during a campaign call on Wednesday. He also objected to Lyash’s salary, currently $8 million a year.

“(You) have a man being paid $8 million a year, put there not by me, but by boards, it’s sort of a semi-public deal,” Trump said. “And we also, we’re looking at making sure that the people in the TVA are treated properly ... It’s really working out very well.”

The TVA was created in 1933 to provide flood control, electricity generation, fertilizer manufacturing and economic development to the Tennessee Valley, a region that was hard hit by the Great Depression. The region covers most of Tennessee and parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Kentucky as well as small sections of Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

TVA’s union representing the technology workers applauded the authority’s decision.

“This is certainly a win for American workers, for TVA ratepayers, and for everyone who relies on the U.S. electrical grid,” said Gay Henson, president of the Engineering Association/IFPTE Local 1937. “Our members will get their jobs back. TVA ratepayers will benefit from having skilled U.S. workers providing quality service. And the entire U.S. electrical grid will be more secure, with critical information remaining on U.S. soil.”

___

This story has been corrected in the opening paragraph to show the TVA announced a decision to rescind its hiring plans Thursday, not Wednesday.

___

Jonathan Mattise contributed to this report from Nashville, Tennessee.