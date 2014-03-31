Man convicted in NH blast awaits trial in Maine

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — A man convicted of manslaughter after his New Hampshire gunpowder plant exploded has been transferred to prison in Maine, where he awaits trial in a wire fraud case.

Craig Sanborn of Maidstone, Vt., was sentenced in November to 10 to 20 years in prison for the 2010 explosion that killed two workers at the Black Mag plant in Colebrook. He’s appealed the conviction to the state Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the Caledonian Record reports (http://bit.ly/PcudKX) Sanborn agreed to worker injury settlement at the plant that happened about two months before the explosion; the terms weren’t disclosed.

Sanborn was transferred to Maine last week. His trial is scheduled to start April 21. An indictment alleges Sanborn, who opened a munitions plant in Brownville, fraudulently obtained $300,000 in community development block grant money.

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com