FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Death sentences upheld in home-invasion killings

 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on an appeal in a death-penalty case (all times local):

11 a.m.

The Arizona Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a death row inmate’ convictions and sentences in the shooting deaths of a man and his 9-year-old daughter during a 2009 home invasion.

Jason Eugene Bush was one of two people sentenced to death for the killings of 29-year-old Raul “Junior” Flores and Brisenia Flores at their home in Arivaca in southern Arizona. Gina Flores, Raul’s wife, was wounded in the attack.

Other news
People move the coffin of their friend, Abdou Diop, who died trying to migrate to Europe, at the Saint Louis, Senegal, morgue Saturday, July 15, 2023. More people are making the trip across the Atlantic in rickety wooden boats known as pirogues trying to reach the Canary Islands. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Takeaways from AP’s report on bodies from migrant boats buried on the beach in Senegal
Maj. Albin Narvaez stands near a series of outdoor recreation cages used for prisoners who are in administrative segregation at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Fulton, Mo. Narvaez, who is chief of custody at the prison, said applications for correctional officers have increased since the state implemented a pay raise this spring. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Mounting job vacancies push state and local governments into a wage war for workers
A musician dressed in a feathered costume pays tribute to Saint Francisco Solano for a fulfilled prayer during a procession in his honor in Emboscada, Paraguay, Monday, July 24, 2023. Legend has it that while lying on his death bed in a Peruvian convent birds perched on Solano's window and would sing to him, inspiring his followers to dress in bird costumes and he became known as the saint of the birds. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Authorities said Bush confessed to being the triggerman and that the home invasion was planned by Shawna Forde, a former border-watch activist also sentenced to death in the case.

According to authorities, Forde believed drugs, weapons and money were stashed at the home.

A third person convicted in the case, Albert Gaxiola, was sentenced to life in prison.

___

10:45 p.m.

The Arizona Supreme Court is scheduled Thursday to rule on a death row inmate’s appeal in the shooting deaths of a man and his 9-year-old daughter during a 2009 home invasion.

Jason Eugene Bush was one of two people sentenced to death for the killings of 29-year-old Raul “Junior” Flores and Brisenia Flores at their home in Arivaca in southern Arizona. Gina Flores, Raul’s wife, was wounded in the attack.

Authorities said Bush confessed to being the triggerman and that the home invasion was planned by Shawna Forde, a former border-watch activist also sentenced to death in the case.

According to authorities, Forde believed drugs, weapons and money were stashed at the home.

A third person convicted in the case, Albert Gaxiola, was sentenced to life in prison.