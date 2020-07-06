Some legislative leaders benefited from pandemic loans

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Some legislative leaders benefited from pandemic loans

By DAVID SHARP
 
Share

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A federal program criticized by Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon for helping special interests provided a forgivable loan of between $1 million and $2 million to the law firm where her husband works, according to data released by the Small Business Administration on Monday. Other legislative leaders from both parties also benefited.

The data shows entities from schools like Maine Maritime Academy and Waynflete School to breweries like Allagash Brewing Co. and Bissell Brothers to hoteliers like The Olympia Companies and Migis Hotel Group LLC received loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, designed to help businesses during the pandemic.

Most of the state’s biggest law firms including Lewiston-based Berman & Simmons, which employs Gideon’s husband, sought help under the program, according to the SBA.

Gideon criticized the program, co-sponsored by Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, saying it benefited large corporations and special interests, not just smaller businesses it was intended to help. Gideon is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Collins in November.

Other news
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Santander hits 9th-inning homer to give Orioles 1-0 win over Yankees and spoil Judge’s return
In this Handout photo released by Sri Lanka President's office shows, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickermesinghe shakes hand with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 28, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with his Sri Lankan counterpart on an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and other areas such as politics, maritime activities and climate change in a first-ever visit by a French leader to the Indian Ocean island nation. (Sri Lanka President's office via AP)
French President Macron visits his counterpart in Sri Lanka
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes

“From when this crisis began, Sara has been clear that this is a time when Washington needs to put politics aside and do what’s best for workers and small businesses, not large corporations and the special interest,” said Maeve Coyle, Gideon’s communications director. She noted than more than 400 law firms received help under the program.

Collins’ office noted that the SBA concluded that nearly 80% of estimated small business payroll was covered by the loans in Maine. Notably, a hardware business run by Collins’ brothers, S.W. Collins in Caribou, returned its loans without using them.

“The Paycheck Protection Program has been a lifeline to small businesses and their employees during the pandemic,” Collins said last week when the program’s deadline was extended.

All told, Maine entities received more than 27,000 loans worth about $2.2 billion in Maine, according to the SBA.

On Monday, the SBA released the names of businesses receiving loans over $150,000, or less than 20% of all recipients.

Several other businesses and organizations that benefited from the program were linked to legislative leaders in Maine:

— Senate Republican leader Dana Dow’s furniture store in Waldboro received assistance of between $150,000 and $350,000, the SBA said. He’s listed as an owner while his wife and two dependents work at the store, according to a state disclosure form. Dow said the loan allowed him to keep his workforce employed for eight weeks when revenues were down by two-thirds.

— Assistant Senate GOP leader Jeffrey Timberlake received assistance of $150,000 to $350,000 for each of two businesses, Ricker Hill Farms Inc. and Richard Hill Orchards Inc, both in Turner.

— Senate Democratic leader Nate Libby is a paid consultant to Community Concepts Inc. in his hometown, Lewiston. Community Concepts received loans of between $1 million and $2 million.

Also, Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Allagash, served as an unpaid member of the board of health care provider Fish River Rural Health, a federally qualified health center that received a loan of between $350,000 and $1 million.