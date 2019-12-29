Richford teen killed in crash into tractor trailer

BERKSHIRE, Vt. (AP) — A teenager has died after crashing into the back of a tractor trailor in Berkshire.

Skyler Tatro, 19, of Richford, was driving behind the truck on Richford Road on Saturday when the tractor trailor slowed down and began turning at the entrance to a farm, Vermont State Police said. Tatro hit the brakes and his car began to skid before crashing into the rear of the tractor trailer.

Police said Tatro was not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to Northwest Medical Center and later transferred to UVM Medical Center, where he died.