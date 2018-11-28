Study: 1.3M people visit Cliff Walk each year

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A university study estimates that more than 1.3 million people visit Newport’s famed Cliff Walk every year.

The Newport Daily News reports that Salve Regina seniors Graham Balog and Noah Clowry presented their findings with professor Samuel Sacco to the Cliff Walk Commission on Tuesday.

Balog and Clowry evaluated about 370 surveys from Preservation Society of Newport County before conducting 35 other surveys. The students determined the attraction gets 1,312,118 visitors each year.

According to the study, Cliff Walk visitors spend about $126 each in Newport. The study determined that the Cliff Walk has an economic impact valued at more than $200 million annually.

Balog says the team did the best it could but warned that the figures aren’t “hard” numbers.

___

Information from: The Newport Daily News.