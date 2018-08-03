FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Judge sets June date for Pamela Hupp murder trial

 
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis woman accused of fatally shooting a man to divert attention from the investigation of another killing will go to trial in June.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a judge on Friday set the trial date for Pamela Hupp of O’Fallon. She could face the death penalty if convicted.

Hupp has claimed she shot 33-year-old Louis Gumpenberger as he tried to kidnap her. Prosecutors say she staged events to make it look like a kidnapping attempt, but really killed Gumpenberger to divert attention during the re-investigation of Betsy Faria’s death in 2011.

Faria’s husband, Russ, was convicted in her death, but the conviction was overturned and he was acquitted in a retrial. Russ Faria and his lawyers have blamed Huff, who denied killing Betsy Faria.

