Charge: Man pulled knife on Mississippi officer after chase

 
CALEDONIA, Miss. (AP) — A northeast Mississippi man has been charged with assaulting police officers after a chase ended with him pulling a knife on an officer.

The Commercial Dispatch reports 26-year-old Graham Pritchett of Hamilton is charged in Monroe County with aggravated assault on a police officer and two counts of simple assault on a police officer.

The charge says Pritchett pulled a knife on Caledonia marshal Lance Luckey on Saturday. Pritchett is also accused of hitting two county deputies as they tried to arrest Pritchett and four others in a vehicle.

Luckey, who also works as a Columbus police officer, was taken to a hospital with bruised ribs and released. Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says Luckey has returned to work.

The chase began in Lowndes County and ended in Monroe County.

