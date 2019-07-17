FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Conway police investigating in-custody death of man, 21

 
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in Conway say a 21-year-old man has died while in custody of police.

Conway police say officers responded Tuesday to a report of a domestic disturbance at a trailer park when they encountered 21-year-old Jaleel Medlock. Police say Medlock ran away and at one point, ran into a stopped patrol unit.

Conway police say Medlock lost consciousness after he was taken into custody and received immediate medical care from emergency responders who were already at the scene.

Police say Medlock later died at a hospital. According to police, Medlock had no visible injuries and his cause of death is not yet known.

Authorities say Conway police and Arkansas State Police are investigating the death.