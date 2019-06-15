FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Hudson River bridge to glow teal for Tourette awareness

 
TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge will have teal-colored lighting to raise awareness of Tourette Syndrome.

The illumination Saturday night marks the end of National Tourette Syndrome Awareness month. About 200,000 people in the United States have been diagnosed with the most severe form of the neurological disorder and a greater number of Americans have milder symptoms such as vocal tics.

The 3-mile-long, $4 billion Mario Cuomo bridge carries Interstate 87 over the Hudson River 30 miles north of New York City. It opened to traffic in 2017, replacing the 61-year-old Tappan Zee Bridge.