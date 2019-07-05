FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man gets a year in jail for crash that killed his mother

 
Share

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man who admitted being under the influence of drugs during a car crash that killed his mother is going to spend at least a year in jail.

The Rutland Herald reports that 42-year-old Joseph L. Mailhiot pleaded guilty to the charge. He was sentenced in Rutland.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed a charge of grossly negligent driving.

Mailhiot admitted that prior to the 2017 crash, he had taken a variety of legal and illegal drugs, including 5 milligrams of oxycodone, heroin and unspecified amounts of marijuana. The crash killed his mother, 63-year-old Detra Coltey Mailhiot.

The crash occurred in Killington, when the car Mailhiot was driving went off the road and hit trees.

Mailhiot told the judge he had been trying to quit drugs.

___

Information from: Rutland Herald, http://www.rutlandherald.com/