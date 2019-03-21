FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Police review security after theft outside governor’s home

 
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police are reviewing security protocol for the official residence of Michigan’s governor after the thefts from two vehicles parked outside.

Agency spokeswoman Shanon Banner tells the Lansing State Journal the review covers “existing security measures and staffing to ensure a situation such as this does not occur again.”

Twenty-four-year-old Dequinderick Jones of Lansing was charged over the weekend with larceny from a motor vehicle and breaking and entering a vehicle.

The newspaper reports court transcripts say a Bluetooth speaker was stolen last week from a vehicle belonging to a daughter of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and a guitar was taken from the personal vehicle of a state trooper guarding the home.

Records say a worker monitoring security footage alerted the trooper to an unknown man outside the ranch-style home.

___

Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com