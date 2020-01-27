Ruling keeps OJ Simpson casino defamation claim before judge

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Ruling keeps OJ Simpson casino defamation claim before judge

By KEN RITTER
 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A court officer says a Nevada judge, not a private arbitrator, should hear O.J. Simpson’s defamation lawsuit against the Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino he blames for published accounts that he was drunk and disruptive before being banned from the property.

Representatives of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas didn’t immediately respond to messages asking whether they’ll appeal a Monday ruling by a pretrial commissioner that keeps the case in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas.

The Cosmopolitan and corporate owner Nevada Property 1 LLC argue the former football star can’t be defamed because his reputation was already tarnished by his criminal and civil trials in the deaths of his ex-wife and her friend in Los Angeles decades ago and his conviction and imprisonment in Nevada in his 2007 armed robbery case.

Simpson blames unnamed hotel staff for telling celebrity website TMZ that he was prohibited from returning to the Cosmopolitan in November 2017. TMZ is not a defendant in the lawsuit.

In recent court filings, Simpson’s attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, raised the specter of racial bias by hotel officials.

Simpson, 72, lives at a Las Vegas golf community after serving nine years in state prison for leading five men, including two with guns, in a bid to retrieve items that he said belonged to him from two memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. He was released from prison in October 2017 and his parole runs until 2022.

His civil lawsuit acknowledges he received a notice prohibiting him from returning to The Cosmopolitan after he and two friends visited a restaurant and a lounge. He says he doesn’t know why, and denies he was “belligerent toward staff (or) patrons,” broke glass or damaged property.

Simpson was acquitted in Los Angeles in the 1994 slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman. A California civil court jury found him liable for the killings in 1997 and ordered him to pay $33.5 million to victims’ families.