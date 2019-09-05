The Latest: DA asks court to help in ‘straight pride’ pat

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: DA asks court to help in ‘straight pride’ pat

 
Share

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on charges against some ‘straight pride’ protesters (all times local):

11 p.m.

Boston’s district attorney has asked Massachusetts’ highest court to intervene in a dispute with a lower court judge over the prosecution of counterprotesters arrested during a “straight pride” parade in Boston last weekend.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins filed an emergency petition Wednesday asking the state’s Supreme Judicial Court to compel the lower court to accept her request not to prosecute some of the counterprotesters.

Other news
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Prime real estate: Colorado’s return to Big 12 fits Deion Sanders’ football recruiting blueprint
Combat boots and dog tags worn by Alan Alda as he portrayed the wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on the beloved television series "M-A-S-H" are displayed at Heritage Auctions in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The items are up auction on July 28. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Boots and dog tags Alan Alda wore on ‘M-A-S-H’ sell at auction for $125,000 that will go to charity
Land-based windmills in Atlantic City turn on Thursday, July 20, 2023. On Thursday, July 27, two groups opposed to offshore wind projects sued New Jersey and the Danish offshore wind energy developer Orsted seeking to overturn the tax break. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Offshore wind foes sue New Jersey and Danish turbine developer over tax break

Rollins argues that Boston Municipal Court Judge Richard Sinnott overstepped his constitutional authority in refusing to recognize her office’s request.

Court spokespersons representing Sinnott and the high court didn’t respond to an email seeking comment late Wednesday.

Some 36 people were arrested following Saturday’s parade, which was meant to be a counterpoint to gay pride parades. It drew a few hundred participants but hundreds more counterprotesters.

8:24 a.m.

___

A Massachusetts judge has decided to move forward with charges against several counter-protesters arrested during a so-called “straight pride” parade in Boston last weekend, despite prosecutors’ request to dismiss the cases.

Prosecutors in court Tuesday asked for dismissal of nonviolent charges against several people, most in exchange for community service. Judge Richard Sinnott denied requests to dismiss charges against seven of them. Prosecutors did not ask Sinnott to drop charges of assault or of violence against police.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said the judge had overstepped his role, saying he wants to punish people for exercising their First Amendment right to protest.

In another courtroom, Judge Thomas Horgan ordered three men charged with assaulting police at the parade to “Stay out of Boston” while their cases are pending.