FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Mississippi judge cuts troubled hospital pensions 25 percent

 
Share

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A judge is ordering an immediate 25 percent cut to pensions paid to retirees of a Mississippi Gulf Coast hospital system.

WLOX-TV reports the Friday ruling by special Jackson County Circuit Court Judge James Bell came at the recommendation of a financial expert.

Jim Reeves, a lawyer representing some retirees, says the benefit cut was sharper than it would have been, but a settlement was delayed by objections and the troubled pension fund kept paying out full benefits.

“Unfortunately, the drawn-out legal appeals have cost the pension enormously, and every day of delay means less benefits for all pension members,” Reeves said in a statement. “The court recognized that reality.”

Singing River, which operates hospitals in Pascagoula and Ocean Springs, stopped paying into the system from 2009 to 2014 without telling employees and retirees. A settlement approved by a federal judge in January seeks to stretch out remaining money by cutting pension payments below what employees were originally promised. It will pay more than $150 million to pensioners over 35 years, but retirees could get only 59 percent of their original benefit.

Harvey Barton, an attorney for 200 retirees who oppose the settlement, said retirees were supposed to be given 60 days’ notice of any benefit cuts. Barton is again appealing the settlement to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

___

Information from: WLOX-TV, http://www.wlox.com