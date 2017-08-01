FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Candidate for governor stands by supporter with Mafia past

 
Share

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A candidate for governor of Connecticut is defending a $375 contribution from a convicted felon previously connected to the Mafia.

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew’s exploratory committee has received the maximum allowed under the state’s clean-elections law from Salvatore “Butch” D’Aquila Jr.

The Connecticut Post (http://bit.ly/2vel7q2 ) reports that D’Aquila also attended a fundraiser for the Democratic mayor.

D’Aquila was sent to prison for 15 years in 1991 for running an illegal gambling ring for the New England mob.

Drew says D’Aquila has paid his debt to society and is a valued member of the Middletown community and a friend.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced earlier this year he was not seeking a third term in office.