Memphis trucking company making HQ at old shopping center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis, Tennessee-based trucking company says it is turning an abandoned shopping center into its new headquarters and adding about 600 jobs over the next five years.

Gov. Bill Lee helped break ceremonial ground on an $84 million project by JNJ Express to revitalize a dilapidated shopping center in southeast Memphis and invest in vehicles.

According to an application with the Economic Development Growth Engine in Shelby County, JNJ operates more than 450 trucks and serves FedEx, Amazon, UPS, Walmart and other companies.

The family-owned company plans to house accounting, marketing and other departments in the headquarters. The application says a large fleet of vehicles also will be held there.

The application says JNJ is receiving a local tax-based incentive of $5.8 million. State incentives have not been announced.