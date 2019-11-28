US to pay less into NATO budget as Macron urges deep talks

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

US to pay less into NATO budget as Macron urges deep talks

By SYLVIE CORBET
 
Share

PARIS (AP) — NATO leaders must stop bickering over defense spending and have a deep discussion about the future of the military alliance and how ties with Russia can be improved at a summit, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday.

Macron’s call for intensive talks on how to shore up security in Europe, cope with volatile member Turkey and restore U.S. leadership came as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Washington will pay less into the alliance’s budget from next year, with Germany filling the spending gap.

Ahead of a summit of NATO leaders in London next week, Macron held discussions with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Paris.

At a joint press conference, Macron posed a series of questions about NATO, an organization that he termed as “brain dead” just a few weeks ago, a charge that was criticized by others within the alliance.

Other news
FILE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Andy Isabella warms up for the team's NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. The Buffalo Bills continued an offseason trend of stockpiling speedy receivers by signing Isabella on Friday, July 28. Having yet to play up to expectations during his first four NFL seasons, the 26-year-old Isabella gets a chance for a fresh start working in a Josh Allen-led offense in Buffalo. The signing came three days after he was released by the Ravens. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Bills continue adding speed to their offense by signing receiver Andy Isabella
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from left, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James stand during a ceremony honoring LeBron James as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, before the Lakers' basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
USC still preparing for a European tour as Bronny James recovers at home after cardiac arrest
FILE - Scenes from a drag show at the Montana Capitol held in protest to a slate of bills aimed at how trans Montanans live, April 13, 2023, in Helena, Mont. A federal judge in Montana on Friday, July 28, temporarily blocked a new law that puts restrictions on drag performances just days before thousands of people are expected to attend Montana Pride's 30th anniversary celebration in Helena. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)
Montana judge temporarily lifts ban on drag performances ahead of major Pride event

“NATO is an organization of collective defense. Against what, against who is it defending itself? Who is our common enemy? What are our common topics? This question deserves clarifications.”

Macron said he was glad his recent comments have acted as a “wake-up call” and that it was “irresponsible” to just talk about financial and technical matters.

“A real alliance is action, decisions, not words. So, I want us to have a real dialogue among allies,” he insisted.

Macron complained that NATO’s two previous summits have focused almost exclusively on defense spending and “how to alleviate the financial cost for the United States.”

At the Dec. 3-4 summit in London, Trump is expected to repeat his demand that European nations and Canada increase their defense spending. The U.S. spends more on defense than all other 28 allies combined.

In an announcement Thursday, Stoltenberg said the allies have agreed to reformulate NATO’s relatively small in-house budget and that Washington would now pay less.

NATO allies agreed last year to a 2019 civil budget for running things like the organization’s headquarters of $250.5 million. A further $1.4 billion was earmarked for spending on military missions around the world.

But Stoltenberg said Thursday that a new cost-sharing formula has been agreed and that “the U.S. will pay less, Germany will pay more.”

Washington was previously the biggest contributor, paying about 22%. Stoltenberg said the U.S. and Germany will now both pay “roughly 16%.”

The move does not concern the national defense budgets that Trump routinely complains about but could help to mollify him. It came a day after NATO announced a $1 billion contract to refurbish its aging fleet of surveillance planes made by U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing.

Macron said France won’t increase its contributions for NATO’s in-house budget and referred to the 13 French soldiers killed in a helicopter collision as they were fighting Islamic State group-linked extremists in Mali.

“If anyone wants to see what they call cost sharing, they can dome to the ceremony that France is organizing on Monday,” he said. “They will see the price.”

Macron said NATO really needs to focus on what it’s about, to resolve a series of questions, such as how to maintain peace in Europe, relations with Russia, the role of Turkey in NATO and who the alliance’s enemies might be.

He called for a return to dialogue with Russia that is “lucid, robust and demanding” in order to enhance confidence and security on the continent. NATO’s relations with Russia have arguable been at their frostiest since the end of the Cold War as a result Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Macron added that the alliance needs to focus on the common enemy, which he said is neither Russia nor China, but extremist groups.

Despite the in-fighting, Stoltenberg played down the divisions and insisted that NATO was as relevant as it has ever been.

“In uncertain times we need strong multinational institutions like NATO,” he said.

“The paradox is that while questions are being asked about the strength of the trans-Atlantic bond, North America and Europe are doing more together than they have done for decades.”

Macron also lamented the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which the U.S. abandoned after insisting that Russia was violating the pact. The INF was a Cold War-era bilateral agreement between Washington and Moscow.

“To say that a treaty is over without having anything else in place,” he said. “Let’s be serious. We’re talking about Europe’s security.”

___

Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed to the story.