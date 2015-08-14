Congregant: No hard feelings over botulism at church potluck

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Congregant: No hard feelings over botulism at church potluck

 
Share

LANCASTER, Ohio (AP) — One of the 30 congregants sickened with botulism after a church potluck in April says no one there has any animosity toward the person who made the potato salad that was blamed for the outbreak.

Debbie Wright of Cross Pointe Freewill Baptist Church told the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette (http://ohne.ws/1HIrKLK) the infection has left her with breathing problems, but she and the church’s pastor, the Rev. Bill Pitts, said they understand it was an accident and don’t hold any grudges.

“It was something that happened, that no one could have foreseen,” Pitts said.

Wright said the sickness has been hard on her because she’s a singer and was affected from the chest up. She is still having ill effects but said she’s making progress.

“That’s what hits me the most because I’m a singer by trade,” she said. “I teach music. I mean, I eat, drink and sleep music. But I did speech therapy, and if they told me to do 10 exercises, I did 20. I really rehabbed myself from when they said you could start it. So I think that’s why it’s gotten me to where I am today.”

Of the 30 people who showed signs of the rare illness, 21 were hospitalized and one died. One victim will remain hospitalized for the next few weeks with complications from pneumonia, Pitts said.

The botulism case was likely caused by home-canned potatoes in potato salad at the luncheon, state officials have said. The illness is caused by a nerve toxin produced by bacteria.

___

Information from: Lancaster Eagle-Gazette, http://www.lancastereaglegazette.com