Gov. Snyder asks Obama for federal aid in Flint water crisis

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Gov. Snyder asks Obama for federal aid in Flint water crisis

By ED WHITE
 
Share

DETROIT (AP) — The state of Michigan can’t meet all the needs of Flint residents whose water system has been contaminated by lead, Gov. Rick Snyder said in a request for a federal disaster declaration and millions of dollars that could pay for clean water, filters and other essentials.

Snyder’s letter to President Barack Obama paints a bleak picture of the troubled city, describing Flint as an “impoverished area” that has been overwhelmed by the release of lead from old pipes — the result of using the Flint River as the city’s drinking water for 18 months.

“Mistrust in government is at a heightened level,” Snyder, a Republican, said in a request dated Thursday and released to The Associated Press.

The application seeks help from all available federal programs. Snyder said 90 days of clean drinking water could cost $10.3 million, and home filters, filter cartridges and testing kits could cost $31 million over a year.

Other news
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Video de Barbie gigante caminando en Dubái fue generado por computadora
FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Stone Mountain, Ga. Civil rights groups are blasting a concert series with Black performers dubbed “Soul Fest” at a Georgia park with a giant carving of Confederate leaders. Stone Mountain Park just outside Atlanta is where the Ku Klux Klan marked its rebirth in 1915. Its colossal, mountainside sculpture of Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson is the largest Confederate monument ever crafted. AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)
Civil rights groups condemn ‘Soul Fest’ concerts at Georgia park with giant Confederate carving
New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy (93) warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. Guy won’t say whether he is content with his contract situation with the Patriots. He’s at training camp. For now, that’s enough. The veteran defensive lineman reported as scheduled this week and has been on the field each of the first two days of workouts after skipping the team’s optional offseason program in the spring and last month’s mandatory minicamp. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
Patriots’ Lawrence Guy on the field at training camp amid ongoing contract discussions with team

“The governor has made a request through the formal process, and that’s a request that we’ll consider expeditiously,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Friday.

The tap water in Flint, population 99,000, became contaminated after the city in 2014 switched its water supply to the Flint River while a pipeline to Lake Huron is under construction. The corrosive water lacked adequate treatment and caused lead to leach from old pipes in homes and schools.

Flint returned to the Detroit system in October, after elevated lead levels were discovered in children, and could tap into the new pipeline by summer. But officials remain concerned that damaged pipes could continue to leach lead. Exposure to lead can cause behavior problems and learning disabilities in children as well as kidney ailments in adults.

The National Guard is distributing free water, filters and other supplies.

Over the long term, replacing old lead service lines at Flint homes and other private properties could cost $54 million, the governor told the president.

That is a huge expense for a city where nearly 60 percent of residents get food stamps and median household income is 50 percent less than the statewide figure, Snyder’s letter said.

“The state has responded, but the response needs far exceed the state’s capability,” he said of Flint’s water problem.

Michigan’s request seems unusual, if the form used by the Federal Emergency Management Agency is any indication. There are boxes for 18 different disasters but none for “public health” as listed by the Snyder administration. FEMA didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

“Replacing infrastructure and keeping a community supplied with safe drinking water for an extended period of time is expensive. The costs add up quickly and the state simply can’t absorb them all,” said Snyder spokeswoman Meegan Holland.

Separately, at least 10 people have died from Legionnaires’ disease in Genesee County, due to the Legionella bacteria, although state and local health officials say they can’t make a definitive connection to the water.

“We’re finally getting the attention that we need and deserve,” Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said in response to Snyder’s request for federal disaster aid.

A state task force recently faulted Snyder’s Department of Environmental Quality for not requiring Flint to treat the river water for corrosion and for its derisive response to the public’s fears. The head of the department and his spokesman resigned.

State Attorney General Bill Schuette said Friday that his office was investigating if any laws were broken. He declined to elaborate on the scope of the probe. The U.S. Justice Department is also investigating.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwhiteap