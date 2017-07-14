Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Supreme Court justice cancels visit after wife fractures hip

 
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has cancelled his visit to a federal judicial conference in San Francisco after his wife fractured her hip in Austria.

The Supreme Court said in a statement on Friday that Kennedy would forego his trip to the 9th Circuit courts’ annual conference to be with his wife, Mary, while she recuperates. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Kennedy was teaching in Austria.

He was scheduled to speak to new U.S. citizens following a naturalization ceremony on the 9th Circuit conference’s opening day on Monday. Later that day, he was going to discuss civics education with the director and producer of the hit musical “Hamilton.”

The 9th Circuit says Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch will fill in for Kennedy at the two events.